Forecast Outlook-2/12/23

Rain Chances & Cooler Temps On The Way
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather
By Les Krifaton
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 6:09 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A low pressure system sitting off southern California is going to move inland toward southern Arizona Sunday.

That system will bring us slight rain chances for Sunday night into early Monday morning.

The warm sector ahead of the low will push our daytime high into the mid-60′s Sunday. Enjoy it, a major cooldown is ahead.

Expect considerable clouds for Sunday.

As that low moves east it will pave the way for a cold core low that will slide into our area by late Monday evening.

This low has already trigger a high wind watch will will likely be upgraded to a warning by Tuesday.

Associated with that low is the chance of rain and some light mountain snow.

The biggest change we need to prepare for is the drop in daytime and nighttime temperatures as we go from the low 60′s Monday to the low 50′s by Tuesday.

Overnight lows could drop to the low 30′s.

We stay in the low 50′s for the rest of the week.

