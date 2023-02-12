Forecast Outlook-2/11/23

A low pressure system that has been sliding down the California coast is going to move inland overnight.

The trough will continue to feed clouds into our area for Sunday.

As the low continues toward southern Arizona it’s likely to trigger showers south and east of us Monday.

As we transition into Tuesday, Valentine’s Day a low sliding down from Canada will feed colder air into southern Nevada.

Along with the colder temperatures we’ll experience more wind.

Right now it looks like we could also see a few light showers Tuesday with some light snow in our local mountains.

By Wednesday the system passes but the lingering colder temperatures stick around and won’t leave our area the rest of the week.

Could see weekday temperatures about 10 to 15 degrees cooler than normal.

