Video shows CCSD officer shove student to ground, school district ‘concerned’ over interaction

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District and CCSD Police issued a joint statement Friday about an incident that occurred Thursday at Durango High School.

Details are not verified but the incident is from an interaction between a police officer and a student, which was recorded.

The video shows what appears to be a student in handcuffs being taken to a police car when the officer gets in a confrontation with another student, eventually shoving them onto the ground and yelling at others on the sidewalk.

“The incident stemmed from an investigation regarding the report of a firearm near one of our schools,” CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara said. “Upon viewing the video involving school police and juveniles near a CCSD campus, we are concerned with how one of our students was treated. As with any situation, an investigation will occur to understand all the facts and hold people accountable for their actions.”

