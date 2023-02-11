Operations to resume Saturday after pipeline spill shut down major Las Vegas fuel source

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Kinder Morgan officials announced Saturday morning that operations would resume following a pipeline gas leak that prompted a halt of fuel delivery to the Las Vegas Valley.

A spokesperson told FOX5 News the spill at the Watson Station in Long Beach, California has been contained.

Officials say they are currently working to resume operations and fuel should be flowing back to normal by Saturday afternoon.

Read the full Kinder Morgan statement below:

“We have isolated the source of the release within our Watson Station in Long Beach, California. Restart activities are underway for Watson Station’s associated SFPP West and CalNev pipelines. We expect these pipelines to resume operations this afternoon and begin delivering fuel to their respective market areas later today. We continue to be in close contact with our customers and the appropriate regulatory agencies as we work to resolve this issue.”

On Friday, many residents raced to fuel up and even top off their cars in light of the shutdown. This caused long lines at gas stations.

FOX5 cameras then captured several stations blocking off pumps after running out of fuel Friday night.

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo along with Clark County officials declared an emergency due to the pipeline shutdown to assist in getting fuel delivered other ways.

At this time the declaration of emergency remains in effect.

In a post to social media Saturday, following the update from Kinder Morgan, Gov. Lombardo continued to urge residents not to panic buy.

This morning, we received an update that Kinder Morgan expects the gas pipeline to resume normal operations by this afternoon.



Please read my full statement below. pic.twitter.com/fPcuJktgUf — Governor Joe Lombardo (@JosephMLombardo) February 11, 2023

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.