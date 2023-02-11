Operations to resume Saturday after pipeline spill shut down major Las Vegas fuel source
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Kinder Morgan officials announced Saturday morning that operations would resume following a pipeline gas leak that prompted a halt of fuel delivery to the Las Vegas Valley.
A spokesperson told FOX5 News the spill at the Watson Station in Long Beach, California has been contained.
Officials say they are currently working to resume operations and fuel should be flowing back to normal by Saturday afternoon.
Read the full Kinder Morgan statement below:
On Friday, many residents raced to fuel up and even top off their cars in light of the shutdown. This caused long lines at gas stations.
FOX5 cameras then captured several stations blocking off pumps after running out of fuel Friday night.
Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo along with Clark County officials declared an emergency due to the pipeline shutdown to assist in getting fuel delivered other ways.
At this time the declaration of emergency remains in effect.
In a post to social media Saturday, following the update from Kinder Morgan, Gov. Lombardo continued to urge residents not to panic buy.
