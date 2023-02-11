LVMPD: Man shot, killed in far east Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide near the intersections of Los Feliz Street and Lake Mead Boulevard just after 4:00 Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the 2000 block of Los Feliz.

Officers arrived to find an adult man suffering from injuries. Police tell FOX5 he was transported to a local hospital and where he died from his injuries.

Officers say they located a man in the area who may have been involved.

No other details were released at this time.

