LVMPD: Man shot, killed in far east Las Vegas Valley
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:46 PM PST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide near the intersections of Los Feliz Street and Lake Mead Boulevard just after 4:00 Friday afternoon.
The incident occurred in the 2000 block of Los Feliz.
Officers arrived to find an adult man suffering from injuries. Police tell FOX5 he was transported to a local hospital and where he died from his injuries.
Officers say they located a man in the area who may have been involved.
No other details were released at this time.
