Forecast Outlook-2/11/23

A low sitting over the California coastline will slide south through the day and then move inland by Sunday.

This low is not expected to produce anything beyond wind for Las Vegas for the weekend.

Saturday we should be close to our seasonal high which is 62 degrees.

Sunday as the low swings inland.

It’s warm sector will push our daytime temperature up several degrees.

Enjoy it because by mid week we are headed in the other direction and could even seen some shower activity.

That rain is associated with another low sliding down from Canada.

Valentine’s Day will kick off the chilly temperatures that will stick around the rest of the week..

Our daytime highs could plunge up to 15 degrees starting Tuesday.

