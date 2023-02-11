Nevada governor declares emergency after pipeline leak leads to shutdown in Southern California

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County officials, in coordination with Gov. Joe Lombardo, announced a state of emergency following a Kinder Morgan pipeline leak that led to a shutdown of the pipe in Southern California Friday.

Below is the full statement from Clark County:

“In coordination with Governor Lombardo, Clark County has issued an emergency declaration to allow for additional resources for Southern Nevada to help address the impact to fuel transmission in the region. Through this declaration, the County is asking for the state to help lift restrictions on trucking and other delivery methods to bring fuel into Clark County. This leak has not impacted the supply of fuel, but rather the method in which this fuel normally comes into Southern Nevada. Clark County is in regular communication with Kinder Morgan and they are working as quickly as possible to repair the leak. This declaration allows for our region to leave no stone unturned as we seek to continue to provide unleaded and diesel fuel to our residents as well as our emergency response providers.”

This comes as Southern Nevada residents raced to gas stations all over the valley when they got wind of the news.

Earlier Friday, Clark County officials originally said the pipe shutdown would not have an immediate impact on the Las Vegas Valley.

Gov. Joe Lombardo released this statement:

“Tonight, I am declaring a state of emergency for the fuel pipeline leak impacting Southern Nevada. This emergency declaration will allow us to receive federal waivers and resources as we navigate the evolving repair timeline, and it will allow us to increase transportation of fuel by other means during this time. As we continue to monitor this dynamic situation, our office will remain in constant communication with Kinder Morgan, the Nevada Division of Emergency Management, and Clark County officials. Once estimated repair times are finalized, our office will provide an update. To avoid any unnecessary shortages, I strongly urge all Las Vegas residents to avoid panic buying while awaiting repair timeline updates.”

