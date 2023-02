LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Beyoncé fans, here’s some welcome news for your weekend.

Allegiant Stadium announced Saturday afternoon that the legend has added a second show in Las Vegas to her upcoming tour.

NEW SHOW ADDED: RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR has announced a second show in Las Vegas on 8/27, due to high demand. pic.twitter.com/JAddYgv5cK — Allegiant Stadium (@AllegiantStadm) February 11, 2023

According to Allegiant, Beyonce‘s second Las Vegas show will be held on August 27.

The venue said the additional show was added ”due to high demand.”

