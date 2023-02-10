WWE’s ‘The Undertaker’ to host one-man show on Las Vegas Strip

World Wrestling Entertainment star The Undertaker is greeted by fans during a match of the...
World Wrestling Entertainment star The Undertaker is greeted by fans during a match of the "Greatest Royal Rumble" event in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, Friday, April 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)(Amr Nabil | AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:22 AM PST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - WWE Hall of Famer and wrestling legend, “The Undertaker,” is set to host a one-man show on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a news release, Mark Calaway, who wrestles under the stage name of “The Undertaker,” will host a one-night only engagement of his “1 deadMAN SHOW” at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan on Friday, March 24.

According to the release, the “1 deadMAN SHOW” will feature the iconic wrestler in an “intimate setting, sharing never-before-heard stories from his Hall of Fame career and taking questions from the WWE Universe guests in attendance.”

The Cosmopolitan advises that the “1 deadMAN SHOW” will follow a “cell phone free” policy that will utilize phone locked devices for those in attendance.

The release notes that the show has sold out venues in Nashville, Philadelphia, Boston and San Antonio since debuting last summer.

The Cosmopolitan says tickets to the show go on sale Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. online at www.cosmopolitanlasvegas.com or through Ticketmaster at 800.745.3000. Presales begin Monday, Feb. 13 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The property says that a limited number of VIP tickets with premier seating and a meet-and-greet with “The Undertaker” will be available.

