TikTok dad takes upset 3-year-old son to get nails done after teacher told him ‘it’s only for girls’

Christian Shearhod posted a TikTok video of his trip to the nail salon with his son, Ashton. (Source: Christian Shearhod / LIFESTYLOGY /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 2:04 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (Gray News/TMX) – A California dad took his 3-year-old son for a manicure and pedicure after the boy came home from school upset that his teacher told him painted nails are “just for girls.”

Christian Shearhod, a Los Angeles County teacher, posted a TikTok video of his trip to the nail salon with his son, Ashton, who sports blue-green hair.

“My son came home from school really upset because his teacher told him that painting your nails is only for girls,” Shearhod says in the video. “So, today I’m taking him to the nail shop.”

Shearhod takes Ashton to the nail salon, where the 3-year-old selects a pink shade of polish. He asks for both his hands and feet to be painted, and giggles in anticipation.

“It’s the same one,” Ashton says excitedly, pointing to Shearhod’s girlfriend, Eden, who also chose pink polish.

While his toes are being painted, Ashton blows on his fingernails to dry them like an old pro, and Shearhod jokes that he has “no idea where he learned this at.”

At the end of the experience, Ashton shows off his freshly polished nails for the camera.

“Let little boys like what they like,” Shearhod wrote in the caption. “Trucks, Spider-Man, Paw Patrol &&& maybe painting his nails.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Station Casino's new Durango Casino & Resort is seen in FOX5 drone video on Sept. 16.
New Station Casinos resort in southwest Las Vegas to feature food hall
Bed Bath & Beyond said Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, that it is in default on loans and does not...
Bed Bath & Beyond set to close southwest Las Vegas location
Gym remembers fighter killed in North Las Vegas attack
Gym remembers Muay Thai fighter killed in North Las Vegas attack
The first 8 digits of the lot code of the recalled cleaners are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and...
4.9M units of multi-purpose cleaner recalled

Latest News

The U.S. military shot down an object flying over the Alaskan coast Friday, National Security...
US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis listens to others during a news conference where he spoke of...
Florida doctors’ board tightens ban on gender-affirming care
President Joe Biden and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva walk along the Colonnade...
Biden, Lula focus on democracy, climate during visit
FILE - Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman takes the stage at an election night party in...
Tests negative, Sen. John Fetterman leaves hospital
President Joe Biden waves before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Feb....
Biden talking to Fox entertainment streamers for Super Bowl