Six cold case murders solved with Vegas Justice League funding

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Just this week, LVMPD announced a suspect in the strangulation murders of two women, one killed 28 years ago, the other 30 years ago. The suspect, identified through DNA testing, is dead so there will be no prosecution, but the identification of the killer has brought answers for the victim’s families.

New DNA testing made all the difference and it was paid for by private citizens. They are called the Vegas Justice League.

With the two cold case murders closed this week by Metro, the Vegas Justice League has now provided funding to solve six cold case murders and they hope they are just getting started.

Justin Woo and Lydia Ansel stood alongside Metro detectives as they announced a suspect in the murders of Laurie Ann Perara and Pearl Wilson Ingraham. Wilson’s sister was also there.

“She came up to us she said, ‘thank you so much for giving us closure after 30 years of needing some kind of answer,’” Ansel recalled. The funding to pay for that testing was their wedding present.

“We said no wedding presents at all but if you insist this is what we are passionate about,” Ansel told FOX5.

The Vegas Justice League started in 2020 when Woo was asked if he would sponsor one case.

“That ended up being the Stephanie Isaacson case,” Woo revealed.

Isaacson, 14, was sexually assaulted and murdered while on her way to El Dorado High School in 1989. Woo wrote Othram, a DNA testing lab in Texas, a $5,000 check and Metro provided the last remains of DNA evidence. Othram built a genetic profile from just 15 human cells identifying the teen’s killer.

“It broke the world record for smallest amount of DNA used to solve a case and once we broke that whole barrier and Justin came up with the concept of the Justice League,” Ansel shared.

The murders of 22-year-old Diana Hanson in 1983 and 16-year-old Kim Bryant in 1979 also have been solved thanks to Justice League Funding. At $5,000 a case they’ve donated $65,000 so far and are in the process of sponsoring even more working with multiple agencies including Las Vegas Metro PD, Henderson PD, six cases with the Medical Examiner’s Office to identify John and Jane Does, and North Las Vegas PD. Many cases are now being cracked thanks to genealogical testing using a relative’s DNA profile to track back to a killer.

“Two years ago, when we had started this if you had walked into law enforcement... They would have said, ‘What are you guys talking about?’... Now we have this long track record. We can walk into another department across America, and they’ve probably heard of what we are doing,” Woo asserted.

Woo says in many cases, law enforcement across the country has done a good job of preserving DNA evidence even if it is decades old so cracking many more cold cases is possible.

The Vegas Justice League just received an anonymous donation of nearly half a million dollars. Part of it will be used for John and Jane Doe cases in Nevada, California, and Texas.

