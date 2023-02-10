Raiders’ Josh Jacobs wins FedEx NFL Player of the Year award

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates as he scores the game-winning...
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates as he scores the game-winning touchdown during overtime of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)(Caean Couto | AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:40 AM PST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was awarded this week as the 2022 FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Year.

According to a news release from FedEx, “the 24-year-old runner out of Alabama led the league with a career-high 1,653 rushing yards and tied for fifth with 12 rushing touchdowns. His 229 rushing yards in Week 12 were a single-game league-high during the 2022 season – including the 86-yard touchdown run in overtime, the second-longest overtime rushing touchdown since 1974. Jacobs had five games of at least 125 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown, most in the NFL.”

The company said that in celebration of Jacobs’ claiming the top spot, FedEx will donate $20,000 to the Historically Black College or University (HBCU) of his choice.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow came in second, according to FedEx.

Jacobs said earlier this month that he expected to begin speaking with the Raiders management soon about a possible contract extension.

According to AP, Jacobs could become a free agent after the Raiders declined last April to exercise his fifth-year option, and he responded by rushing for a career-high 1,653 yards as well as 12 touchdowns that tied his personal best.

