Police: Woman arrested for attempting to kidnap child from Walmart

Colorado police say a woman attempted to kidnap a child from an area Walmart.
Colorado police say a woman attempted to kidnap a child from an area Walmart.(frankieleon/Flickr/CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By Tony Keith and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:29 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALAMOSA, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A woman in Colorado has been arrested in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart store.

According to the Alamosa Police Department, officers responded to an area Walmart Thursday afternoon.

Officers said they found that a woman had grabbed a young child from a shopping cart and attempted to take the child. But others at the store jumped in and restrained the suspect until law enforcement arrived.

Authorities said they were able to return the child to the parents.

According to Alamosa police, the woman arrested was identified as 50-year-old Kimberli Jones. Officers said it wasn’t immediately clear if Jones knew the family involved.

Jones is facing charges that include kidnapping, felony menacing, child abuse and disorderly conduct, the department said.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Station Casino's new Durango Casino & Resort is seen in FOX5 drone video on Sept. 16.
New Station Casinos resort in southwest Las Vegas to feature food hall
The first 8 digits of the lot code of the recalled cleaners are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and...
4.9M units of multi-purpose cleaner recalled
People eating at a restaurant.
Highest-rated cheap eats in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor
Yaroslan Granda Ruedas
Man accused in fatal stabbing near North Las Vegas shopping center

Latest News

.
Navy vessel comes ashore in South Carolina
Kaya, a service dog who inspired the PAWS Act, was honored during her last flight on Southwest...
‘Solemn honor’: Service dog honored during last Southwest flight after more than 250 trips
FILE - Police stand guard at a holding center known as "El Chipote," officially called the...
Nicaragua frees 222 opponents of Ortega, sends them to US
FILE - President Joe Biden waves before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White...
In GOP-held Florida, Biden says no cuts for Social Security
Texas and Oklahoma are heading to the Southeastern Conference in 2024, a year earlier than...
Move by Texas, Oklahoma from Big 12 to SEC bumped to 2024