Oscar Mayer Wienermobile repaired after catalytic converter stolen in Las Vegas

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 1:11 PM PST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile had to make a pit stop on Friday after thieves targeted the iconic vehicle.

The catalytic converter on the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels was stolen, according to Joseph Rodriguez with Penske Trucks.

According to Rodriguez, his team at Penske helped give the vehicle a temporary repair so it could get back on the road.

Rodriguez said staff at Penske near West Hacienda Avenue and South Decatur Boulevard sealed up where the catalytic converter had been cut.

The iconic vehicle was back on the road and able to make it to its first stop of the weekend. The Weinermobile has a stop planned on Saturday and Sunday as well.

