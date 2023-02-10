Nevada DMV arrests two suspected of forgery, stealing cars

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two men are accused of using fake DMV placards to steal vehicles as a plan to sell the cars afterward, according to the Department of Motor Vehicles.

Roberto Caballero-Armas, 27 and Dominic Gutierrez, 43, both of Henderson, were arrested Jan. 30 and Jan. 31, respectively.

Armas is charged with six felonies including possession of a stolen vehicle and altering the VIN. Gutierrez was an employee at an area auto dealership, where he was arrested. He is charged with five felony counts of forgery, among other crimes.

Armas allegedly attempted to title a stolen Jeep by concealing its VIN with a false one. Armas told police he bought the car through social media and was unaware it was stolen.

Investigators seized the car and a set of forged documents and later realized Armas also had two more stolen Jeeps.

Gutierrez allegedly used his employer’s access to the DMV’s systems to issue false placards for himself and others, including Armas.

