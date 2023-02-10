LVMPD: Social media challenge leads to catalytic converter thefts from Kia, Hyundai vehicles

A TikTok challenge exposed a flaw that makes it easier to steal Hyundai and Kia vehicles.
By Joe Vigil
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 8:50 PM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A TikTok challenge exposed a flaw that makes it easier to steal Hyundai and Kia vehicles. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says this spread like a wildfire on social media.

Metro Police say what they’re seeing locally is more of a dare. Teens are seeing this on social media and then trying to see if they can figure out the flaw and steal a car. They say most cars stolen here are being used to get from point A to point B. But other thieves have something else in mind.

“What we’ve seen much more recently is the fact that catalytic converter thieves are using the flaw in the system to steal these cars quickly, dump them and cut the catalytic converter off,” said LVMPD Lieutenant Joe Lepore.

Owners of some Kia and Hyundai models may be able to get a free software upgrade or steering wheel lock from a dealer, to cut down on thefts. And Metro Police is working with Hyundai dealers to give away steering wheel locks but is not ready to do that quite yet.

Thieves are stealing catalytic converters for the precious metals inside that are used to clean a car’s exhaust. Thieves want the metals because some of them are worth more than gold.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Las Vegas airport expects over 100,000 travelers this weekend as fans prepare for Super Bowl
Ozempic being used for fast weight loss at Henderson clinic
Is it safe? Ozempic being used for fast weight loss at Henderson clinic