Clark County: Leak in gas pipeline shouldn’t impact Las Vegas fuel availability immediately

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pipeline that feeds gas to storage facilities in Southern Nevada from California has a leak, according to authorities.

Erik Pappa, director of communications with Clark County, said on Friday the leak was from a Kinder Morgan gas pipeline.

Clark County provided the below statement on the matter:

“Clark County emergency managers are aware of a leak in a Kinder Morgan gas pipeline in California. This pipeline feeds gas storage facilities in Southern Nevada with unleaded and diesel fuel. We are currently monitoring the situation, believe we have adequate supply, and do not anticipate an immediate impact on gas availability.”

More information has been requested.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.