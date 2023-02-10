Las Vegas shelter shares update on Ghost, the dog found living with coyotes

Ghost at Animal Foundation
Ghost at Animal Foundation(Screen capture/the Animal Foundation)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:33 AM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas shelter on Friday provided an update on “Ghost,” the dog who was found living with a pack coyotes in Henderson.

According to the Animal Foundation, Ghost is at the shelter and is “doing well.”

In a message shared on Instagram, the Animal Foundation said Ghost’s tail is wagging and he looks great. “He loves his Pupperonis,” the group said.

The shelter noted that animal protection services has placed Ghost on a 10-day legal hold as there have been a “handful of claims” from people who allege that he is their dog.

The Animal Foundation says that the hold ends early next week. Officials will review the information provided by all parties.

In the meantime, the shelter assures that he is being closely monitored by its veterinary team and getting lots of attention.

“Our entire team loves him,” the Animal Foundation said.

Ghost made national headlines last week after FOX5 reported on his incredible story of living with a pack of coyotes in Henderson.

Ghost’s Story: Elusive white dog spotted living with coyote pack in Henderson

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Station Casino's new Durango Casino & Resort is seen in FOX5 drone video on Sept. 16.
New Station Casinos resort in southwest Las Vegas to feature food hall
Bed Bath & Beyond said Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, that it is in default on loans and does not...
Bed Bath & Beyond set to close southwest Las Vegas location
Gym remembers fighter killed in North Las Vegas attack
Gym remembers Muay Thai fighter killed in North Las Vegas attack
The first 8 digits of the lot code of the recalled cleaners are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and...
4.9M units of multi-purpose cleaner recalled

Latest News

Homes across the valley.
Henderson ranks among safest large cities in country, report says
Paranormal Cirque tour holding event in Las Vegas
Paranormal Cirque tour holding event in Las Vegas
6 cold case murders solved with funding from Vegas Justice League
6 cold case murders solved with funding from Vegas Justice League
Hawaii lawmaker proposes taxing Las Vegas vacation packages, other legal gambling destinations
Hawaii lawmaker proposes taxing Las Vegas vacation packages, other legal gambling destinations