Las Vegas police investigate homicide Friday at park in southwest valley

Las Vegas police crime scene tape is seen in this file photo.
Las Vegas police crime scene tape is seen in this file photo.(FOX5)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 2:55 PM PST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide Friday afternoon at a southwest valley park.

Las Vegas police said the incident occurred at Charlie Frias Park near Tropicana and Decatur.

LVMPD is expected to provide an update at about 4 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Station Casino's new Durango Casino & Resort is seen in FOX5 drone video on Sept. 16.
New Station Casinos resort in southwest Las Vegas to feature food hall
Bed Bath & Beyond said Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, that it is in default on loans and does not...
Bed Bath & Beyond set to close southwest Las Vegas location
Gym remembers fighter killed in North Las Vegas attack
Gym remembers Muay Thai fighter killed in North Las Vegas attack
The first 8 digits of the lot code of the recalled cleaners are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and...
4.9M units of multi-purpose cleaner recalled

Latest News

Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles logo.
Nevada DMV arrests two suspected of forgery, stealing cars
natural gas pipeline
Clark County: Leak in gas pipeline shouldn’t impact Las Vegas fuel availability immediately
FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2016 photo, tourists take picture of wildflowers near Badwater Basin in...
Death Valley says no ‘superbloom’ expected despite ‘intense’ summer rains
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile repaired after catalytic converter stolen in Las Vegas