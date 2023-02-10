Las Vegas police investigate homicide Friday at park in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide Friday afternoon at a southwest valley park.

Las Vegas police said the incident occurred at Charlie Frias Park near Tropicana and Decatur.

LVMPD is expected to provide an update at about 4 p.m.

