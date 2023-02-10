Las Vegas police investigate homicide Friday at park in southwest valley
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 2:55 PM PST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide Friday afternoon at a southwest valley park.
Las Vegas police said the incident occurred at Charlie Frias Park near Tropicana and Decatur.
LVMPD is expected to provide an update at about 4 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
