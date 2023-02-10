Las Vegas airport expects over 100,000 travelers this weekend as fans prepare for Super Bowl

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Harry Reid International Airport was busy all-day Thursday as people arrived to celebrate the big game.

“Super Bowl baby,” said traveler from Hawaii Kiana Navarro.

“To party for the Super Bowl,” said traveler from Canada Steve Kirkpatrick.

This a common theme for travelers coming into Harry Reid Airport on the Thursday before the annual championship game.

“We are here every year,” said Navarro. “About 50 to 60 of us and our family. We come from all around to meet here so we can celebrate.”

“It is the best spot to be,” said Kirkpatrick. “Most entertainment, most fun and lots to do.”

Las Vegas is the next best spot for the big game festivities.

The airport is expecting over 100,000 passengers over the next couple of days and some traveling into Vegas with layovers in phoenix felt the impacts.

“In Phoenix Arizona it is kind of crazy,” said traveler Ruben Navarro. “Our flight was delayed for almost an hour due to people coming in because that is where the super bowl location will be this year.”

“We got on the plane, and we didn’t have any issues and then once we got on the pilot informed us we are going to be delayed for 40 minutes because of the traffic coming in for the super bowl,” said traveler Tony Lee.

Airport representatives at Harry Reid said taxis and rideshares will be in high demand, expect longer lines at security and for rental car shuttles and heavy traffic on airport roadways.

One man who flew into Vegas from Wichita is driving to Phoenix to avoid busy air travel.

“Yeah, driving to Phoenix right after Sunday morning we’ll take off and think to take six was the rental car place that we used and they didn’t charge you for any miles,” said traveler Braxon Byfield. “It was $270 to get there. So, we got our Super Bowl tickets. That’s where we’re off.”

Airport representatives also said they are expecting the airport to be the busiest on Monday as people are heading back home and recommend you get to the airport at least two to three hours early and prepare for longer wait times at checkpoints, especially in the afternoon.

