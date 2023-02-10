Henderson ranks among safest large cities in country, report says

(Stacker) - MoneyGeek looked at the most recent FBI crime statistics to estimate the cost of crime in 263 cities with populations greater than 100,000 across the United States.

Safest cities in America 2023: Violent crime rate increases drive per capita cost of crime

Despite progress overall, crime still impacts America’s communities. Crime and safety are intertwined with prosperity, income and economic opportunity. Crime is costly to individual victims, perpetrators, communities and society at large.

MoneyGeek’s annual analysis looks at the most recent crime statistics from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to estimate the cost of crime in 263 cities with populations greater than 100,000 across the United States. The analysis pairs reported crime statistics with academic research on the societal costs of different types of crimes to estimate the cost of crime for each city.

KEY FINDINGS:

The cost of crime per capita in U.S. cities was $1,836 in 2021, up 6%, or $100 per capita since 2020.

Naperville, Illinois, retained its No. 1 rank as the safest city overall ($156 per capita); St. Louis, Missouri, also kept its rank as the most dangerous city, with the highest per capita crime ($8,457).

Mass shootings represented 4% of the total cost of crime in 2021, but are up 33% compared to 2020. Boulder, Colorado, had the highest societal costs due to mass shootings ($108.6 million).

15 SAFEST LARGE CITIES

Honolulu, HI - $528 cost of crime per capita

Virginia Beach, VA - $550

Henderson, NV - $805

El Paso, TX - $837

New York, NY - $863

San Diego, CA - $963

Mesa, AZ - $1,069

Charlotte, NC - $1,073

San Jose, CA - $1,106

Boston, MA - $1,119

Raleigh, NC - $1,149

Arlington, TX - $1,264

Santa Ana, CA - $1,416

Omaha, NE - $1,503

Austin, TX - $1,577

The 15 Safest Cities in America

MoneyGeek ranked 263 cities with populations over 100,000 people from most to least safe in this analysis. The following summaries show the safest cities overall and the safest large cities from the analysis and their per capita cost of crime.

Naperville, IL - $156 cost of crime per capita

Sunnyvale, CA - $156

West Covina, CA - $181

Carmel, IN - $205

Glendale, AZ - $210

Meridian, ID - $230

Provo, UT - $245

Joliet, IL - $247

Jurupa Valley, CA - $253

Sugar Land, TX - $260

McAllen, TX - $268

El Monte, CA - $277

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - $283

Glendale, CA - $299

Pearland, TX - $302

The 15 Most Dangerous Cities

There’s an ongoing stereotype that larger cities are more dangerous. While no larger cities (population of 300,000 or more) made the overall safest list, fewer than half of the 15 least-safe cities in the U.S. The most dangerous cities were determined from the analysis by their per capita cost of crime.

St. Louis, MO - $8,457 cost of crime per capita

Mobile, AL - $8,014

Birmingham, AL - $7,900

Baltimore, MD - $7,230

Memphis, TN - $7,184

Detroit, MI - $6,780

Cleveland, OH - $6,491

New Orleans, LA - $6,444

Shreveport, LA - $6,344

Baton Rouge, LA - $5,739

Little Rock, AR - $5,374

Oakland, CA - $5,329

Milwaukee, WI - $5,243

Kansas City, MO - $4,884

Philadelphia, PA - $4,755

Safety and the Cost of Crime

The direct economic costs of crime to individuals and society include victim medical and mental health care needs, damage to and loss of property and police and corrections costs. Aside from the imminent danger of crime, people living in higher crime areas see depressed home values and pay higher premiums on average for home insurance, renters insurance and auto insurance.

To assess the safest cities, MoneyGeek analyzed crime data, including violent crimes such as murder, rape and aggravated assault and property crimes such as home burglary and motor vehicle theft. This list calculated each city’s cost of crime and ranked the cities based on the cost of crime per capita. Additionally, researchers have quantified how much more violent crimes cost a community than property crimes.

While perceptions of safety are vital, crime statistics do not capture any city or community’s whole story.

“Behind all these averages that people like to cite about the crime rates in different communities are individual people and their decisions about how they choose to engage in their community,” says Jesse Bruhn, Annenberg assistant professor of education and economics at Brown University who researches education issues and inner-city gang violence. “There’s a lot more heterogeneity in these patterns that we just can’t measure.”

Despite genuine threats, Bruhn says, it may be surprising how safe people can feel in neighborhoods with high crime rates.

Methodology

To rank the safest cities in the United States, this analysis started with standardized crime statistics reported to the FBI from 2021, the latest year of available data. The population of each city was added to the analysis to determine crime rates per 100,000 people, and this information was also accessed via data provided by the FBI.

When cities with more than 100,000 people or more did not have data available in the FBI dataset, MoneyGeek conducted individualized research on standardized crime statistics for each specific city. Please note that 2021 data was limited for cities in California, the District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York and Pennsylvania. We omitted any cities that did not report murder and rape.

This analysis includes 263 cities.

MoneyGeek relied on research by professors Kathryn McCollister and Michael French of the University of Miami and Hai Fang of the University of Colorado, Denver to determine the cost of crime to society. Findings were integrated into the broader dataset to better understand the societal cost of crime within individual cities. Lastly, data was used via Wikipedia on the number and nature of mass shootings in the United States in 2021.

SOURCES

Federal Bureau of Investigation. “FBI Releases 2020 Crime Statistics.” Accessed December 31, 2022.

Gun Violence Archive. “General Methodology.” Accessed January 9, 2023.

Gun Violence Archive. “Gun Violence Archive 2020.” Accessed January 9, 2023.

Kathryn E. McCollister, Michael T. French and Hal Fang. “The Cost of Crime to Society: New Crime-Specific Estimates for Policy and Program Evaluation.” Accessed December 31, 2022.

Wikipedia. “List of mass shootings in the United States in 2021.” Accessed December 30, 2022.

This story originally appeared on MoneyGeek and has been independently reviewed to meet journalistic standard

Copyright 2023 Stacker via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.