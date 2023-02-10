Death Valley says no ‘superbloom’ expected despite ‘intense’ summer rains

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As Death Valley National Park continues to dig out from last summer’s historic flash floods, the area on Friday announced that it does not expect to see a “superbloom.”

“Those intense summer rains do not seem to be triggering a hoped-for ‘superbloom,” park officials said in a news release Friday.

According to the National Park Service, on Thursday evening, crews reopened North Highway, the paved road which had been closed since Aug. 5 due to extensive flood damage.

According to the Park Service, North Highway provides access to Mesquite Springs Campground and Ubehebe Crater, both of which are also now open.

“A contractor replaced washed-away asphalt and road base, removed up to 3 feet of debris from the road surface, and filled in undercut shoulders. Drivers should use caution until the end of February as road striping and other detail work will continue with delays possible,” the release said.

Death Valley advised that some northern park roads are still closed. Mud Canyon, Racetrack Road, and the two-way end of Titus Canyon Road are likely to open by late February.

Park officials also noted that Scotty’s Castle will remain closed through August 2024.

In the release, Death Valley officials said that they are not expecting for the area to see a “superbloom” this year, the unofficial term used to describe “unusually spectacular spring blooms” that happen about once a decade.

“Death Valley is beautiful – with or without a carpet of flowers,” said Superintendent Mike Reynolds. “This spring we are predicting an average flower bloom.”

The release said that while Death Valley is not forecasting a superbloom, there should be flowers in low elevations from late February through early April. Higher elevations will bloom through June, the release said.

Death Valley received record rainfall during last summer’s monsoon season.

August 5, officials say, was the rainiest day ever recorded at the Furnace Creek weather station: 1.70 inches. For context, the park averages 2.20 inches - over a full year, according to the park.

Fall rain seemed to be a key ingredient in the last three superblooms, officials say, as the flower displays of 1998, 2005, and 2016 were preceded by 1.6, 2.7, and 1.3 inches of fall rain. Death Valley received about 0.3 inches of rain last fall, the release noted.

