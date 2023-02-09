Proposed Hawaii bill would ban ads for Las Vegas casinos

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas is known as the Ninth Island in Hawaii, but a new bill in the Aloha state proposes banning ads for Las Vegas hotels and casinos.

The bill would ban the promotion of casinos or gambling devices licenses by the Nevada Gaming Commission in the islands, and it would impose a 30% tax on vacation packages that promote gambling.

According to the bill, Hawaii travelers generate hundreds of millions of dollars for Las Vegas each year, while Hawaii gets no benefit.

The bill named Boyd Gaming as a large generator of tourism dollars from Hawaii residents. Boyd Gaming Vice President of Corporate Communications said that they have provided testimony to the Hawaii legislature detailing concerns that the bill may violate federal law, saying that it prohibits states from introducing laws that discriminate against interstate commerce.

A hearing for the bill is set for tomorrow morning.

