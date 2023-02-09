Police say prescription drugs stolen during armed robbery of Henderson business

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department says prescription drugs were stolen during an armed robbery of a business Wednesday night.

According to police, at about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Anthem Village Drive in reference to a reported robbery.

The preliminary investigation indicates that two suspects entered the business, one of the suspects presented a firearm, stole an unknown amount of prescription drugs, and fled the scene.

A similar incident also occurred just after 7:30 p.m. at a business in the 3200 block of south Buffalo Drive near Desert Inn Road.

Las Vegas police said that in that incident a suspect went into the business with a handgun and robbed the pharmacy.

The individual was also able to get away in that robbery as well.

Both Las Vegas and Henderson police departments are continuing to investigate the robberies.

