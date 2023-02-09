Police say prescription drugs stolen during armed robbery of Henderson business

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 8:37 AM PST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department says prescription drugs were stolen during an armed robbery of a business Wednesday night.

According to police, at about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Anthem Village Drive in reference to a reported robbery.

The preliminary investigation indicates that two suspects entered the business, one of the suspects presented a firearm, stole an unknown amount of prescription drugs, and fled the scene.

A similar incident also occurred just after 7:30 p.m. at a business in the 3200 block of south Buffalo Drive near Desert Inn Road.

Las Vegas police said that in that incident a suspect went into the business with a handgun and robbed the pharmacy.

Las Vegas police investigate armed robbery at west valley drugstore

The individual was also able to get away in that robbery as well.

Both Las Vegas and Henderson police departments are continuing to investigate the robberies.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Station Casino's new Durango Casino & Resort is seen in FOX5 drone video on Sept. 16.
New Station Casinos resort in southwest Las Vegas to feature food hall
People eating at a restaurant.
Highest-rated cheap eats in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor
The first 8 digits of the lot code of the recalled cleaners are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and...
4.9M units of multi-purpose cleaner recalled
Yaroslan Granda Ruedas
Man accused in fatal stabbing near North Las Vegas shopping center

Latest News

Prosecutors said a husband and wife have been sentenced to jail for stealing over $230,000 from...
Nevada’s rainy-day fund reaches its highest balance in history at over $900M
Police looking for suspects in armed robberies across Las Vegas Valley
Police looking for suspects in armed robberies across Las Vegas Valley
Gym remembers fighter killed in North Las Vegas attack
Gym remembers Muay Thai fighter killed in North Las Vegas attack
Gym remembers fighter killed in North Las Vegas attack
Gym rememebers Muay Thai fighter killed in North Las Vegas attack