Police looking for suspects in armed robberies across Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two suspects who are wanted in a series of armed robberies across the valley.

According to police, in the last week, the suspects have used weapons to rob employees in four different businesses in Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Henderson.

Police say the first suspect is described as a white male adult in his 20s with a thin build. He is said to be 5′10-6′ and has tattoos beneath his eye.

LVMPD says the second suspect is described a Black male adult, also in his 20s with a thin build. He is believed to be 5′7-5′9 and has an afro hairstyle, according to police.

The department says a third suspect is believed to be involved in the robberies by acting as a getaway driver. A description of this individual or the suspected getaway vehicle was not provided.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.