No more lawyers? Attorneys weigh in on why ChatGPT won’t replace them but can offer help

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - When asking ChatGPT which jobs it could replace it is quick to defend its response.

The chatbot generated the response, “ChatGPT is intended to not replace human workers but rather to augment and assist them in their tasks.”

“This technology is like all advancements,” said Lawyer for Battle Born Injury Matthew Hoffman. “It is going to be a tool and it will impact the legal industry in my opinion.”

Lawyer Matthew Hoffman has tested the chatbot’s skills and said while an artificial intelligence bot can’t go to trial, pick a jury or make legal arguments, it can be resourceful.

“It can help you craft your legal arguments; it can help you craft as an attorney, help you craft what is going to be the best story to tell the jury to persuade them,” said Hoffman.

The accuracy of lawyers is questionable.

“We tried to give it a little more complicated task,” said lawyer Sagar Raich. “Give us specific information on this specific legal issue and give it the citations for that and while it summarized some things correctly, the citations were wrong.”

Lawyers Hoffman and Raich said because of, this ChatGPT won’t get rid of lawyers yet.

“Imagine a world without lawyers,” said Hoffman.

Hoffman and Raich said in the foreseeable future the number of associate attorneys, summer clerks, and paralegals could decrease.

“Because their primary role as a young attorney is legal research,” said Hoffman.

“So maybe you might not need three people to do the job where two people might do it,” said Raich. “I don’t think it will replace people entirely.”

