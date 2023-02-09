New Torah completed at Henderson synagogue

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Congregation Ner Tamid in Henderson’s new Torah took its place in the synagogue’s ark Sunday.

The new Torah took about a year to complete.

It was written in Israel with some of the final lettering being done at the synagogue in December and again on Sunday.

Rabbi Sanford Akselrad said, “It should last for hundreds of years inspiring students who read it and Jews who come to hear it’s sacred words.”

Congregation Ner Tamid already has several Torahs that are on permanent loan.

This new Torah was commissioned through Jack and Elaine Chernikoff and their son Neil.

The Torah is in memory of Harvey Alan Chernikoff who was born with intellectual challenges.

He died in July 2011 when he choked on a sandwich while riding a paratransit bus.

The driver of the bus did not know how to administer the Heimlich Maneuver which likely would have saved Harvey’s life.

The family was awarded a multi-million dollar settlement and some of that money was used to pay for the new Torah.

“We miss Harvey terribly,” said Elaine Chernikoff.

The family also lobbied and convinced our state politicians to enact Harvey’s Law AB234 which became effective in January of 2020.

“We’re talking about the most vulnerable people in our community,” said attorney Alison Brasier one of two lawyers who represented the family.

That law requires all paratransit drivers to be trained in CPR and other life-saving measures.

Prior to Harvey’s death, the paratransit drivers were not trained on life-saving measures according to Benjamin Cloward the other attorney.

“There wasn’t that requirement in the state of Nevada. They took those pages out at a savings of about $40,000 on a $200 or $300 million contract, so it was about saving dollars,” he said.

