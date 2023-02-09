Nevada’s rainy-day fund reaches its highest balance in history at over $900M

Prosecutors said a husband and wife have been sentenced to jail for stealing over $230,000 from...
Prosecutors said a husband and wife have been sentenced to jail for stealing over $230,000 from a Charlotte high school's athletics boosters.(Source: Pexels)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:00 AM PST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine on Thursday announced that the state’s rainy-day fund has reached its highest balance in history.

According to a news release, Nevada’s rainy-day fund has a balance of $904 million. The fund’s increase came following a transfer of over $516 million from the State’s General Fund last week.

According to the release, the fund has now reached its highest balance in history and is more than double what it was in early 2020.

“This healthy Rainy-Day Fund balance is just one of several economic indicators showing that Nevada is in a stable financial position going into the next biennium,” the release said.

The release added that total revenue collections continue to trend higher than projections from the Economic Forum, and Nevada has maintained its highest credit ratings ever.

“With our Rainy-Day Fund now at its highest level in history, Nevadans can rest assured that the State’s finances are on solid ground, as we work to make critical investments in housing, public education, and affordable health care” said Treasurer Zach Conine. “I’m hopeful that our strong Rainy-Day Fund will help the Governor and Legislature as they work to build a budget for the next two years to move our State forward.”

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Station Casino's new Durango Casino & Resort is seen in FOX5 drone video on Sept. 16.
New Station Casinos resort in southwest Las Vegas to feature food hall
People eating at a restaurant.
Highest-rated cheap eats in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor
The first 8 digits of the lot code of the recalled cleaners are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and...
4.9M units of multi-purpose cleaner recalled
Yaroslan Granda Ruedas
Man accused in fatal stabbing near North Las Vegas shopping center

Latest News

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Police say prescription drugs stolen during armed robbery of Henderson business
Police looking for suspects in armed robberies across Las Vegas Valley
Police looking for suspects in armed robberies across Las Vegas Valley
Gym remembers fighter killed in North Las Vegas attack
Gym remembers Muay Thai fighter killed in North Las Vegas attack
Gym remembers fighter killed in North Las Vegas attack
Gym rememebers Muay Thai fighter killed in North Las Vegas attack