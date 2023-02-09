Nevada’s rainy-day fund reaches its highest balance in history at over $900M

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine on Thursday announced that the state’s rainy-day fund has reached its highest balance in history.

According to a news release, Nevada’s rainy-day fund has a balance of $904 million. The fund’s increase came following a transfer of over $516 million from the State’s General Fund last week.

According to the release, the fund has now reached its highest balance in history and is more than double what it was in early 2020.

“This healthy Rainy-Day Fund balance is just one of several economic indicators showing that Nevada is in a stable financial position going into the next biennium,” the release said.

The release added that total revenue collections continue to trend higher than projections from the Economic Forum, and Nevada has maintained its highest credit ratings ever.

“With our Rainy-Day Fund now at its highest level in history, Nevadans can rest assured that the State’s finances are on solid ground, as we work to make critical investments in housing, public education, and affordable health care” said Treasurer Zach Conine. “I’m hopeful that our strong Rainy-Day Fund will help the Governor and Legislature as they work to build a budget for the next two years to move our State forward.”

