Nevada DETR says unemployement trust fund currently has enough to pay benefits through Nov. 2025

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) announced Thursday that the Unemployment Insurance (UI) Trust Fund has reached $1 billion.

According to DETR, with the fund reaching just over $1 billion, “unemployment benefit payment reserves are continuing to build toward recommended levels.”

DETR notes that the increase has been done “without raising employers tax rates, supported by overall low levels of claims being filed.”

The trust fund finances the costs of unemployment insurance programs and benefits.

The money in the fund comes from UI contributions that employers pay every quarter, DETR notes.

According to the agency, DETR has sufficient funds to pay unemployment benefits at the current rate through Nov. 2025.

“Reaching $1 billion is another milestone as we continue to prepare for the future without increasing the tax rates employers are paying into the unemployment system. Keeping rates predictable for employers is one way we can help them feel confident in hiring workers,” said Employment Security Division Administrator Lynda Parven.

