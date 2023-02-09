Las Vegas police investigate armed robbery at west valley drugstore

Las Vegas police investigate armed robbery at west valley drugstore
By Cody Lee
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 8:33 PM PST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An armed suspect is on the run after a robbery in the west Las Vegas Valley just after 7:30 Wednesday evening.

According to police, the armed robbery took place in the 3200 block of south Buffalo Drive near Desert Inn Road.

Police say the suspect went into the business with a handgun and robbed the pharmacy.

The suspect was able to get away before officers arrived, police told FOX5.

If you have any information regarding this robbery call CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555.

