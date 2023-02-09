Las Vegas organizers are in Phoenix to prepare for Super Bowl LVIII

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The day after the Super Bowl, the Arizona host committee will hand the ball over to the Las Vegas host committee to start the preparation for Super Bowl LVIII.

“And then the work begins,” Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority chief operating officer Brian Yost said.

Yost and other Las Vegas organizers are on the ground in Phoenix to follow along with this year’s Super Bowl host committee. Yost said the festivities began Monday when they observed the media efforts underway at the kickoff party.

“What they’re doing to differentiate the game for their destination,” Yost said. “So that we can pick up some points and bring that back to Las Vegas as we produce it next year.”

That includes learning about how to utilize volunteers and watching how Phoenix is planning events that are taking place daily ahead of Sunday’s big game.

Yost said there are also meetings with the National Football League.

“The league has a pretty extensive program for future host cities that gives a behind the scenes look at the production elements of the week,” Yost said.

Meanwhile, in Las Vegas the LVCVA expects 325,000 visitors in town to watch the Super Bowl this weekend.

Fans come for the gambling, watch parties and uniquely Vegas experience for game day.

When Las Vegas hosts the Super Bowl in 2024, that will still be a draw. However, there are even more reasons to come for events beyond the 65,000 that will attend the game.

The Super Bowl week events include the free NFL fan experience that runs throughout the week at the Super Bowl host city.

“Allows football fans to get close to things like the Lombardi trophy, like Super Bowl rings from across the ages,” Yost said. “To be a part of the fun without being a ticket holder. There will be hundreds of thousands of folks who will come to town just to be a part of the excitement.”

Typically, Super Bowl and the Final Four are the two busiest sports weekends of the year in Vegas.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.