Henderson seeking artist to paint mural depicting Black Mountain range

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Henderson wants to commission a mural of the Black Moutain range for the lobby of the Black Mountain Recreation Center.

The city says the design must encapsulate the mountain’s rugged landscape and wildnerness terrain.

The deadline to submit a design is March 7.

The selected artist or artist teams for this project will be awarded up to $9,750, according to the city.

For more information, visit cityofhenderson.com

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.