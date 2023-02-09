Forecast Outlook- 2/9/2013

Clouds In and Out This Weekend
By Sam Argier
Feb. 9, 2023
More clouds are on the way this weekend with breezy wind at times. Bigger changes arrive next week with colder air, stronger wind, and shower chances on Valentine’s Day.

The north breeze is calming down for your Thursday night with skies staying mostly clear. Overnight low temperatures fall back into the 30s around the Las Vegas Valley. We’ll start with sunshine Friday morning before clouds increase later in the afternoon and evening. The wind stays light with high temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Clouds will be passing through at times this weekend with showers focused south of the Las Vegas Valley. High temperatures will be running in the mid to low 60s with gusts in the 15-25 mph range.

Bigger changes arrive next week as a cold storm drops in from the north on Tuesday. Temperatures fall back into the mid to low 50s on Valentine’s Day with wind gusts hovering around 40 mph. We’ll also have the chance for scattered showers around Southern Nevada. We keep the cold and windy weather going on Wednesday with high temperatures holding in the low 50s.

