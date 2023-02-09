Bed Bath & Beyond set to close southwest Las Vegas location

Bed Bath & Beyond said Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, that it is in default on loans and does not have sufficient funds to repay what it owes.
Bed Bath & Beyond said Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, that it is in default on loans and does not have sufficient funds to repay what it owes.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:29 PM PST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Bed Bath & Beyond has announced it will close a location in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

The announcement of the closure comes after the retailer this week announced an additional 149 stores would shutter. Last week, Bed Bath & Beyond announced a list of 87 stores nationwide that would close.

According to the latest list of stores set to close, Bed Bath & Beyond will close its Las Vegas location at 7175 Arroyo Crossing Parkway.

The company didn’t provide a specific date for when the stores would shutter. However, CNN said they would close “in the coming weeks.”

The company said last week that it would close the Harmon Face Values store near Downtown Summerlin at 2315 Summa Drive, Suite 110.

