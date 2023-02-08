WNBA investigating Hamby’s allegations against Aces

Las Vegas Aces' Dearica Hamby (5) plays against the Dallas Wings in an WNBA basketball game...
Las Vegas Aces' Dearica Hamby (5) plays against the Dallas Wings in an WNBA basketball game Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 1:07 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The WNBA is investigating Dearica Hamby’s allegations that the Las Vegas Aces bullied and manipulated her for being pregnant, the league said in a statement Wednesday.

It was the first time the league acknowledged it was looking into the situation. The players’ union had pushed for an inquiry into whether Hamby’s rights under the league’s 2020 labor agreement were violated, as well as state and federal laws.

Hamby made her allegations after being traded Jan. 21 to the Los Angeles Sparks. The Aces were trying to clear up salary-cap room to sign two-time MVP Candace Parker, who agreed to a deal Jan. 28.

Hamby agreed to a two-year contract extension with Las Vegas in June. After she was traded, she posted on Instagram: “Being traded is a part of the business. Being lied to, bullied, manipulated, and discriminated against is not.”

Hamby, who is pregnant with her second child, stuck by her words in her introductory news conference with the Sparks.

Aces President Nikki Fargas responded to Hamby’s comments Tuesday during Parker’s introductory news conference, but didn’t use Hamby’s name in saying that “our players and their families will always be in the forefront of who we are as a franchise.”

“We are here to assemble the best team possible, and when putting together a team, there are times when trades will happen,” Fargas said. “But that’s for us to also remain competitive. The moves we’ve made, obviously, have given us the flexibility we needed to sign (those) players.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

AFC quarterback Derek Carr (4) of the Las Vegas Raiders looks to pass during the flag football...
Raiders’ Derek Carr to visit Saints on Wednesday, sources say
Clark County paves way for decade of Formula 1 in Las Vegas
Clark County paves way for decade of Formula 1 in Las Vegas
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, right, and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback...
Nevada rooting for Eagles to win Super Bowl, study says
Rams RB Ronnie Rivers wins jackpot on Las Vegas Strip on Feb. 4, 2023.
NFL player wins more than $500K on Las Vegas Strip