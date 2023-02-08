Trailer stolen from Las Vegas performance group from outside practice rink

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A trailer for a Las Vegas-area performance group was stolen as they prepare for the upcoming competition season.

The trailer was stolen Feb. 6 around 2:30 p.m. at Las Vegas Ice Theater’s home rink, Las Vegas Ice Center on Flamingo near the 215.

It held all of their costumes and props that they use for all of their competitions.

The trailer is white and has Las Vegas Ice Theatre signs posted on it.

The head coach of Las Vegas Ice Theatre said the lock was broken on their gate as well as the anti-theft device on the trailer, then thieves took off with it.

The team consists of over 30 ice skaters who perform and compete across the country. They raised over $3,000 dollars to buy, customize and prepare the trailer for all their competitions.

“We lost props, we lost things that we use every season are now gone,” said head coach Katina Mourzine. “So it’s not only just the monetary value but the time that went into creating the things, having them for our team. Parents have worked hard on these, kids have worked hard on these.”

The Las Vegas Ice Theatre has a GoFundMe page set up to help replace and raise money for the items that were stolen.

