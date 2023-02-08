Teen accused in fatal shooting in southeast Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a 17-year-old boy was arrested after he was accused in a fatal shooting early Saturday in the southeast valley.

According to police, the incident occurred at approximately 1:27 a.m. on Feb. 4 in the 4200 block of South Nellis Boulevard.

LVMPD says officers located a male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Sunrise Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Police say the investigation indicates that the victim was involved in a verbal altercation with the suspect, later identified as a 17-year-old. During the altercation, officers say the suspect produced a firearm and shot the victim.

LVMPD says the suspect, who was not named because he is a minor, was taken into custody on Feb. 7 by the Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT) at his residence. He was booked into CCDC for one count of open murder.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

