New Station Casinos resort in southwest Las Vegas to feature food hall

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Station Casinos announced Wednesday that its under-construction resort in the southwest Las Vegas Valley will feature an expansive food hall upon opening.

According to a news release, the food hall is set to be called “Eat Your Heart Out. In addition to popular Las Vegas eateries, the food all will also feature iconic outposts from New York, Los Angele, and Philadelphia.

Located at the corner of Interstate 215 beltway and Durango Drive, the property, dubbed Durango Casino & Resort, is scheduled to open in the second half of 2023.

“Every detail has been carefully curated, from hand-selected creative concepts to venue design, bringing together a playful culinary epicenter and includes a variety of options to choose from based on preference, taste or mood,” said David Horn, vice president, and general manager at Durango Casino & Resort. “We’re fortunate to have such exciting partners working alongside us to bring these impressive culinary offerings to life.”

Popular eateries from out of state that will be featured in the food all include:

Ai Pono Café: Ai Pono’s owner Chef Gene Villiatora, is on a mission to reintroduce authentic Hawaii street food to the community. From Da “Roots” plate and Ahi Tuna Katsu to the “Crackhead” Chicken, taste the Aloha that’s starting a movement from Orange County to Las Vegas.

Fiorella: Celebrated James Beard award-winning chef Marc Vetri expands his partnership with Station Casinos delivering a replica of his wildly popular Philly pasta bar offering daily hand-made pastas, antipasti and dessert.

Irv’s Burgers: Irv’s Burgers has been a Los Angeles institution for over 50 years, known for its classic roadside burgers and fries. The popular burger stand serves premium comfort food at comforting prices, complete with other staples, including the Irv’s Dog, chili cheese fries, the tuna melt and a variety of shakes.

Prince Street Pizza: Home of the Soho Square. Prince St. Pizza offers a variety of New York and Sicilian-style pizzas. Their oil-catching, crispy pepperoni square, and signature recipes have created a one-of-a-kind slice shop that’s often imitated but never duplicated. No other square can compare.

Uncle Paulie’s: Uncle Paulie’s Deli was founded by longtime friends Paulie James and Jon Buscemi, inspired by their cherished memories from New York neighborhood delis. They made their way to LA to create a classic menu and signature sandwiches that carry a piece of home. After five years and multiple locations in the city, Uncle Paulie’s will bring to Vegas something “from the neighborhood, for the neighborhood.”

Las Vegas restaurants that are set to have a prescence at the food hall include:

Yu Or Mi Sushi: A small and intimate Japanese restaurant expanding from Downtown Las Vegas that serves fresh sushi, craft cocktails, specialty sakes, and fine Japanese whisky. Their utmost priority is serving high-quality sushi and fresh ingredients while happily accommodating vegan and vegetarian preferences.

Shang Artisan Noodle: Las Vegas favorite Shang Artisan Noodle aims to both honor and elevate the Chinese culinary tradition of handmade noodles. Shang delights guests with an affordable meal that satisfies all the senses, emphasizing high-quality ingredients, classic techniques, and thoughtful presentations.

Nielsen’s Frozen Custard: What makes Henderson’s Nielsen’s Frozen Custard more delicious isn’t just one ingredient. It’s a combination of a precise recipe made with real dairy cream, rich eggs, and other natural ingredients that make their custard an irresistible treat. Expanding from

Oyster Bar: Palace Station’s hidden gem oyster bar will debut at Durango Casino & Resort. Offering its famous counter seating and signature seafood dishes prepared before your eyes, the Oyster Bar will offer all the staples, including freshly shucked oysters, homemade chowders, soul-warming gumbo, pan roasts, and seafood pastas. Serving the area’s freshest seafood in the heart of the casino action, it’s no wonder locals voted Station Casino’s oyster bar the Best of Las Vegas many times over.

Vesta Coffee: Las Vegas’ own Vesta Coffee Roasters sources, roasts, and serves some of the world’s finest specialty coffees from around the world. Founder, Jerad Howard, opened Vesta in 2016 and has grown the brand into a top-tier coffee contender, with cafes in Las Vegas and coffees being sold worldwide through Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, and Direct-to-consumer. Vesta also produces all their bread and world-class pastry in-house, with patrons raving about their organic sourdough, brioche, and laminated croissants. Guests will enjoy their made-to-order cafe and coffee bar in both the food hall and hotel lobby.

DRNK: Eat Your Heart Out introduces an all-new place to imbibe. At the center of the action awaits DRNK, a lively bar known for colorful frozen drinks, a chill atmosphere, and the perfect place to grab a drink or two.

