Man accused in fatal stabbing near North Las Vegas shopping center

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department says a man was arrested after he was accused of a fatal stabbing Tuesday near a shopping center.

North Las Vegas police said they received a report of a fight around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday at a business in the 5500 block of Simmons Street. Police said the fight was reportedly between two men.

Arriving officers reported Tuesday that they found a man bleeding and “suffering from unknown injuries.” NLVPD later said the man had suffered from several apparent stab wounds.

The victim, believed to be a male in his early 30s, was transported to UMC Trauma where he later died.

Police on Wednesday identified the suspect in the incident as Yaroslan Granda Ruedas, 39.

According to authorities, Granda Ruedas was booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center on the charge of open murder.

The identity of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.