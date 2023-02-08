Las Vegas shelter looking for home for dog without eyes

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas shelter is hoping to find a furever home for a dog who is missing her eyes.

According to the Animal Foundation, the dog, named Patricia, came to the shelter blind. They said that due to an eye disorder, Penny had to have her eyes removed.

“That doesn’t slow her down one bit!” they said of Patricia on Instagram.

According to the Animal Foundation, Patricia, who they believe is around 6 years old, enjoys slow walks on a leash.

Patricia is able to get around just fine, according to the shelter, and loves exploring her surroundings.

“She’s still figuring out how to navigate and make sense of the world, but I’m still a happy girl.”

Patricia is currently in a foster home, the shelter said, but interested families can set up a meeting with her.

Contact foster@animalfoundation.com to meet her. Her ID# is A1255282.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.