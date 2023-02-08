Las Vegas officer invited to attend State of the Union as special guest

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As President Joe Biden delivered his State of the Union address Tuesday night, sitting next to Nevada Senator Jackie Rosen was an officer with Las Vegas police.

The officer, Laura Villicana, has been recognized for her work as part of LVMPD’s Community Policing Unit, bringing the community and officers together in new, innovative ways.

For four years, Officer Villicana has served with LVMPD. She is assigned to the area where she grew up: East Las Vegas, as part of the Northeast Area Command.

A product of Legacy High School and UNLV, she always wanted to serve her community as a police officer.

“Ever since I was a little girl, I knew that this is what I wanted to do,” Villicana told FOX5.

Once she became an officer, Villicana saw the need to bring her neighbors together with police.

“In the Northeast we have a heavily Hispanic population and for me being Hispanic officer, it is great to be able to bridge that gap and connect with the community that I grew up in,” Villicana shared.

The public most often encounters police after something bad has happened, an accident or a crime, but Officer Villicana is trying to change that hosting frequent community events at local businesses such as Chocolate con Policia and Aqua Fresca with a Cop.

“I wanted to try something different try to engage our Hispanic community a little bit more… we get a lot of community members that actually come up to us and ask us questions that they probably would have never asked,” Villicana revealed.

Senator Rosen said she wants to highlight Officer Villicana’s community outreach efforts and her push to strengthen local relationships to all of America as an example of innovative policing.

“We wanted to do something outside of the traditional. We wanted to catch the attention of other communities,” Villicana explained. “More police departments across America should try just kind of stepping out of that box and try different ideas to try and engage with these different communities,” Villicana asserted.

