Las Vegas’ Nightmare Cafe now hosting horror-themed trivia night

Horror-themed cafe opens its doors in downtown Las Vegas(Nightmare Cafe)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:00 AM PST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new horror-themed cafe that recently opened its doors in downtown Las Vegas is now offering people a chance to prove how much they love all things spooky.

Located in the Arts District, Nightmare Cafe has started offering a horror-themed trivia night every other Thursday.

According to the cafe, the event, which starts at 7 p.m., features two rounds of 10 questions and an additional two rounds of audio/visual questions.

Nightmare Cafe says there is no cost to participate. However, you can get a point added to your score for buying a drink. The venue says guests are also entered into a drawing after each round for prizes.

According to Nightmare Cafe, there are prizes for first, second or third in terms of the most correct answer. Prizes vary each week, the venue says.

In addition to breakfast/brunch, lunch and dinner, the eatery, which is open year-around outside the Halloween season, also has a full bar with horror-themed beverages like the “Invisible Man-hattan,” the “Psycho Sour,” the “Bloody Carrie,” “The Slasher” and the “Beetlejuice mourge-arita.”

There are non-alcoholic offerings as well, including “Shirley’s Haunted Temple.”

Nightmare Cafe is located at 1307 S. Commerce Street.

For more information, visit: nightmarecafelv.com.

