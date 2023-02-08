Jim Belushi, actor and cannabis farmer, to meet fans at Las Vegas dispensary

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Actor, comedian and cannabis farmer, Jim Belushi, is set to meet with fans at a Las Vegas dispensary on Saturday.

According to a news release, Belushi will visit Planet 13 near the Las Vegas Strip from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 11.

“Every time I cultivate the land, I get pulled more and more into the medicine and the joy of this work.” said Belushi.

The iconic actor has turned his attention to cannabis with the creation of his “Belushi’s Farm.”

