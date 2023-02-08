Izzy Scott’s bill proposed after drowning of 4-year-old boy

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new bill has been introduced after a 4-year-old drowned in June 2022.

The bill outlines that the Georgia Department of Public Health shall develop and make available for download from its internet website a model aquatic safety plan based on national standards for private swim instructors.

On June 14, Israel Scott drowned on his second day of swimming lessons at a home in Burke County .

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office initially declined to charge the swim instructor, Lexie Tenhuisen, in connection with the death. However, District Attorney Jared Williams decided just before Christmas weekend to charge her with the misdemeanor of involuntary manslaughter .

An arrest warrant for the swim instructor alleges she “did cause the death Israel Scott, a human being, without any intention to do so by the commission of a lawful act, giving private swim lessons, in an unlawful manner likely to cause death and great bodily harm, to wit: conducting said swim lessons without due caution and circumspection as to the whereabouts and safety of Israel Scott, a 4-year-old child, resulting in criminal negligence.”

According to the arrest warrant, the offense was committed between the hours of 10 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. June 14.

Izzy’s Bill states that no later than Jan. 1, 2024, the Georgia Department of Public Health develop and publish a safety plan based on national standards for private swim instructors.

The bill proposes the model aquatic safety plan should include the following procedures, requirements, and standards:

The student-to-instructor ratio recommendation during any given swimming lesson

Recommendations on secondary supervision of swimming lessons

That a student’s parent or caregiver may be allowed to be present and participate in the swimming lesson during any instruction

That either the private swim instructor or his or her assistant shall be certified in cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

