Henderson family, lawmakers push to up reckless driving sentences

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Henderson family who lost their son to a reckless driver is pushing to change reckless driving laws this legislative session and they’ve got two lawmakers spearheading the effort.

The group wants harsher penalties and more prison time for offenders.

“Eleven months to the day I was at this location… and my worst fear came true… My son was killed. The one thing that I value most in my life had just been taken away from me,” shared Jason Patchett outside of Mannion Middle School in Henderson where the crash that killed 13-year-old Rex Patchett happened exactly 11 months earlier. On March 7, 2022, Rex was in front of the school on his way home for dinner from a friend’s house. He was on the sidewalk when a driver going 97 miles per hour hit a bump in the road and lost control of the vehicle.

Jose Marmolejo, the driver, pleaded guilty to reckless driving and last month he was sentenced to six years in prison with the possibility of parole after two years. That is the maximum sentence under Nevada law. Patchett believes his son’s case and many others deserve stronger sentences.

“We got to change the law,” Patchett told FOX5.

Rex’s Law would increase penalties for reckless driving resulting in substantial bodily harm and/or death from 1 to 6 years to 10 to 20 years and add a mandatory 7-year enhancement if the reckless driving is within a school zone.

“It is events like this that really instigate the development of new bills and new laws. We see the deficiency in the punishments in a horrific crime like this… we intend to champion this piece of legislation,” said Senator Jeff Stone sitting next to Assemblyman Toby Yurek. The pair submitted a bill draft request for Rex’s Law with the legislative session now underway in Carson City.

“If you have exhibitionist speed and you are going to do it where children congregate in a school zone, then you better be prepared to face the penalties of some severe prison time,” Stone asserted.

New benches, permanent memorials to Rex, were just added this week at Mission Hills Park and Paradise Pointe Park in Henderson but his family hopes that Rex’s Law will be their son’s legacy, keeping dangerous drivers off the streets for longer periods of time and deterring reckless driving altogether.

“Enough is enough. We have got to stand up as a community and say they are not going to tolerate it anymore,” Patchett contended.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.