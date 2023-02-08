Clark County paves way for decade of Formula 1 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County Commissioners unanimously approved reserving the use of the public rights of way for Formula 1 over the next decade.

“We anticipate a lifetime together in partnership,” Commissioner Jim Gibson said at Tuesday’s meeting.

There’s already a three-year deal in place starting with the race in November. Now the commission has approved the necessary road closures for the event until 2032.

The commission’s vote permits the needed closures along the Strip between Sahara and Tropicana during times that are not typically allowed because of traffic congestion.

“This will open the pathway to be able to do it for at least 10 years,” Gibson said. “Beyond that I’m sure those that succeed us will see the value in what we’ve done and continue doing it forever.”

Part of the agreement secures the race must take place the weekend before Thanksgiving.

Organizers project in just one year the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix will bring in more than 7,700 jobs and pour over $1 billion into the Las Vegas economy.

“The clock is ticking. The months are ticking by in the schedule, but we are on schedule,” Design and Construction Project Manager Terry Miller said.

The track will be built on public and private land. The four county roadways making up the route are Koval, Harmon, Sands and Las Vegas Boulevard.

The entire 3.8-mile route will be rebuilt for the November race.

Construction is well underway on the 300,000-square-foot facility near Koval and Harmon, where the race will start and finish. The paddock is for driver pits, spectator areas and a rooftop terrace. It will even feature an LED sign F1 logo that can be seen from the sky.

