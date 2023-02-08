Catalytic converter thieves hit Blind Center of Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The latest catalytic converter theft shows thieves don’t care who they hit. They have plagued the Blind Center of Nevada, stealing four converters recently.

“This kind of stuff is just a slap in the face,” said Blind Center of Nevada Facilities Manager Erik Bradley.

The nonprofit recorded surveillance video of a couple thefts. Thieves hit the center in late January and in February, stealing two converters from a large box truck. It is used to collect old donated electronic equipment. The Blind Center funds most of its operations by selling old computer parts. The center says it is now spending $2,000 a week for a rental truck to pick up donations, while the box truck is out of commission.

Thieves also took a converter for a bus that transports people who are blind or visually impaired to community events, field trips as well as grocery shopping. They also stole a converter from a van.

The valley has seen a surge in catalytic converter thefts. Precious metals inside converters clean a car’s exhaust. Some of those metals are worth more than gold and that’s why thieves want them. Converters can be stolen in under a minute and can cost a couple thousand dollars to repair. Many people will let their vehicles sit unused because they can’t afford repairs, especially those without insurance.

The Blind Center of Nevada says the damage from the thefts could be at least $10,000. It also wants to put metal plates over the replaced converters to protect them. It has set up a GoFundMe to help with repairs and the converter covers.

The Blind Center of Nevada provides several services to people who are blind or visually impaired, at no cost to them.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.