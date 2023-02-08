Burglars drive off with 5 cars from Honolulu dealership ... and more than 100 keys

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Burglars broke into a Kalihi car dealership on Monday night, driving away with five cars and more than 100 keys. The owners say they can’t leave the lot for fear of more cars being ripped off.

Honolulu police dusted for fingerprints at the business, Excellent Motor Group, on Tuesday.

The Crime Reduction Unit was also called in.

Ron and Maggie Zhang, owners of the used car dealership on Dillingham Boulevard, told Hawaii News Now they believe the break-in happened around midnight.

The Zhangs are worried whoever did it could steal more cars.

“I just feel really scared,” said Ron Zhang.

“When my husband called me, I was shocked. I was like, ‘oh my God. Why did they do that?’” said Maggie Zhang.

The owners says workers discovered the break-in about 10 a.m.

The crooks smashed through an office door. ransacked the place, and took multiple folders with more than 100 keys.

“They saw all the glass on the ground,” Ron Zhang said.

“My guys said somebody go inside and break the office door and took all the keys, about 100 something keys.”

The stolen vehicles are:

a red Ford F-150 pick-up truck;

silver Acura TLX;

silver Nissan Frontier truck with license TXV 185;

black Mercedes with license TPS 755;

and a white Ford pick up truck.

“We lost a lot of money. We cannot keep going with our business already,” said Maggie Zhang.

“It’s like a broken heart,” she added.

The Zhang’s say their car lot will be closed for at least a week as about a third of their inventory now has stolen keys.

They’ll be sleeping at the dealership overnight to prevent more cars from getting ripped off.

Police say the case is classified as a second-degree robbery and there have been no arrests.

