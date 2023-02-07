Site of Alpine Motel fire in downtown Las Vegas opening soon as modern apartment complex

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The site of the Alpine Motel Apartments fire in Las Vegas now has a total rebuild.

Investors purchased the property in 2021 and began the rebuild.

The rebranded DLUX Lofts has art on the side of the building and all new features.

“It’s really a brand-new spot top to bottom,” Senior VP Multifamily Investments at Northcap Robin Willett said.

Crews already gutted the building down to the studs before investors put a few million dollars into the renovation, Willett said.

The fire didn’t compromise the building’s structure, so it allowed them to keep the frame but still start from scratch.

“It was truly a blank canvas,” Willett said.

It has all new utilities, windows, roof and flooring. There are modern updates like a video intercom system and Bluetooth door locks for the studio apartments.

The vision is to be among the revitalization downtown and cater to a younger crowd.

“We figured the age demographic would primarily fall into renters in their 20s to 30s that are a little bit more into tech. This is mostly a walkable site, which again proximity is big,” Willett said.

Willett said the location would work well for casino workers too.

The December 2019 fire started from an unattended stovetop. There were missing smoke alarms and a bolted exit door at the time.

Investigators cited more than 40 code violations after the deadly fire.

It’s since led to changes in monitoring older long-term motels in Las Vegas. There are now required stricter inspections and maintenance.

The building and safety department has been out to the former Alpine Apartments location on 9th and Stewart 65 times since March. Fire inspectors have done six inspections, according to the city of Las Vegas.

The city said there have been no code violations.

“We received a full new state-of-the-art fire sprinkler system that are in the hallway and in the rooms,” Willett said.

Rent will be priced between $1,150 to $1,350 for the studios, according to Willett.

DLUX Lofts is accepting applications for tenants.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.