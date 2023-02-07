LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - “Fly Eagles, Fly” is apparently the motto that football fans in Nevada will be chanting during this Sunday’s Super Bowl.

According to a new study from betonline.ag, those in Nevada who are planning to watch the NFL’s big game on Sunday will be rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles to hoist the Lombardi trophy.

Sunday’s match-up will feature the Eagles against the Kansas City Chiefs.

In order to determine which team each state was rooting for, BetOnline.Ag says it analyzed geotagged Twitter data from Sunday evening after the matchup was set until now. The group says they tracked official fan hashtags (#ChiefsKingdom and #FlyEaglesFly) in each state to see who is rooting for the Chiefs or Eagles in Super Bowl 57. Over 217,000 tweets were tracked, developers say.

According to their findings, 28 states are rooting for the Eagles while 22 states are cheering for the Chiefs.

The map breakdown can be viewed below:

Nevada rooting for Eagles to win Super Bowl, study says (BetOnline.ag)

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.